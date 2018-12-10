Shropshire businessman joins Reech Media as Chairman

Reech Media appoint successful Shropshire businessman, Paul Corbett, as their new Chairman.

Having bought his first business, Countrywide Waste Management, at the early age of 23, Paul Corbett brings a wealth of commercial expertise to the board at Reech Media.

This expertise stems from his successful career investing and managing multiple well-known businesses across Shropshire and London including; Reconomy, MT Waste Management and UK National Skip Hire Ltd. Paul also has extensive experience within the creative industry having joined the board at Shrewsbury based art gallery, Soden Gallery.

Reech Media was founded in 2009 by Managing Director, Rob Hughes, and is now one of Shropshire’s leading full-service marketing agencies based on Shrewsbury Business Park. The well-established marketing agency offers a wide range of both traditional and digital marketing services across the West Midlands.

His new role as Chairman will involve working closely with Rob Hughes, and members of the board to help guide the business strategy and corporate governance.

Paul Corbett commented on his new position: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of the Reech team here in Shropshire. Having worked with multiple businesses in both London and Shropshire, Reech really is a cut above your standard marketing agency. They have a flaring pool of talent and the level of expertise within the company is outstanding.

“This is not a project management business that simply outsources work, this is a business that truly takes pride and values their work and customer relationships. The team is a collection of creative minds who produce high-quality work from start to finish.

“My aim at Reech is to develop the business whilst maintaining their work ethic and values.”

Managing Director at Reech, Rob Hughes added: “Paul has been working alongside Reech as a mentor and business advisor and his hands-on approach and commercial expertise have been beneficial to the company and we were keen to make it official.

“The Reech team goes from strength to strength each year and now with Paul as our Chairman, I can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for us.”

