Lanyon Bowdler team leader honoured at apprenticeship awards

An employee at a leading Shropshire law firm has been honoured at a county apprenticeship awards ceremony.

Paula Cooper is a team leader at the Shrewsbury office of Lanyon Bowdler and is currently working her way through an NVQ in management – a scheme run by Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

The awards were held at Origins Restaurant in London Road, Shrewsbury, and Paula was named the winner in the Award for Management category.

She has worked for Lanyon Bowdler for some time and said she was delighted to have been given the opportunity to obtain her NVQ.

“I have been with Lanyon Bowdler for eight years now and have been involved in the apprenticeship scheme since July 2017 working towards my Level 2 Diploma in Team Leading with the Institute of Leadership and Management.,” Paula said.

“Leslie Adams, an assessor from Shrewsbury College, comes in once a month to give me coursework, some of which is written and some is done verbally, to cover all the units I need to finish the course.

“I am delighted to win this award and extremely grateful to everyone at Lanyon Bowdler, especially managing partner Brian Evans and Rowland Waddington, our operations manager, for giving me the opportunity to do my NVQ. It has been a great help to me in my role at the firm.

“My aim is to carry on working within Lanyon Bowdler, I really like my job and the people I get to meet. I am team leader in Docupoint at the Shrewsbury office and have five members of staff under me here.

“I also oversee our Oswestry office, we have four staff there but we have over 40 admin assistants across the firm. I help designate all of the work that comes in on a day-to-day basis to my team here in Shrewsbury.

“This involves copying, scanning, storage, file opening, dealing with holidays, sickness and liaising with the senior manager and contractors on a daily basis to get any work done that is required.”

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Paula is a committed and dedicated member of our team with several years experience with the firm.

“We are always pleased to support our staff in their efforts to obtain qualifications – it’s something to be applauded and encouraged.

“Paula is an integral part of the Lanyon Bowdler team and we are all delighted with her award win.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...