Shropshire creative agency lands contract with Three Counties Showground

A Shropshire creative agency has landed a new contract to handle the PR and manage social media for the Three Counties Showground – which hosts some of the UK’s biggest celebrations of agriculture and horticulture.

Nathan Rous PR won a competitive five-way pitch to clinch the deal with the new partnership officially launched on December 1.

Working alongside senior Three Counties management, the firm will create a new strategic direction for communications around high-profile events at the showground including the RHS Malvern Spring Festival, The Royal Three Counties Show and the Malvern Autumn Show.

Director and founder Nathan Rous said today he was delighted to have secured the contract at such an exciting time for the prestigious site in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Diana Walton, head of shows, said the showground had undergone a massive transformation over the last few years and wanted a fresh and innovative approach to PR.

“We were looking for an agency to challenge the way we think and in a very competitive pitch process the Nathan Rous PR team stood out, demonstrating the expertise, capability and enthusiasm that we need in a partner,” she added.

Mr Rous said they were extremely proud to be working with the Three Counties Showground as they embark on their next chapter.

“It’s a very exciting brief that appeals to all our strengths from pulling together creative content across a host of mediums to boosting engagement with target markets and new potential customers. Our team is thrilled to be working on this new account.”

The Three Counties Showground also hosts a number of other events including the annual Farming Conference and CountryTastic.

The announcement of this new deal for Nathan Rous PR follows a move to bigger offices in Wellington this month with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund.

Founded in 2008 the firm has gone from strength to strength with clients in the UK, Europe and US. The recent acquisition of two big brands in America has also seen the company grow its workforce.

Moving the team to bigger, state-of-the-art offices that will include a video editing and viewing suite, is a significant moment in the company’s development.

Other clients include international bikeshare firm nextbike, Christmas tree specialists Pines & Needles and Shropshire’s Sansaw Estates.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...