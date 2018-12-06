Shrewsbury business wins “Supportive Employer” at 2018 Dyslexia Awards

A&S Landscape, specialist canopy manufacturers based in Shrewsbury, were this year’s winners of the “Supportive Employer” category at the 2018 Dyslexia Awards.

The title was awarded in recognition of the support given to staff. Rebecca Davidson, Project Manager at A&S Landscape, was provided with external help to identify and diagnose her needs and ongoing training and support was provided.

Rebecca commented – “A&S Landscape worked with me to identify my dyslexia and they support me fully. I now have a fortnightly session in the office where we work on improving my English. Since being diagnosed, the help I have received has made a big difference to my working life.”

The Dyslexia Awards are held annually to recognise the positive aspects of dyslexia, remove negative connotations and reward best practice. Now in its third year, the awards are open to those within Shropshire and aim to highlight the strengths and positives of dyslexia.

Roger Penprase, Managing Director A&S Landscape, said “We work hard to create a supportive environment where people feel valued, to ensure that their work life is both productive and enjoyable. We have learnt a lot through helping Rebecca and we are delighted to see the positive impact that this has had.”

