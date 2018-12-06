First class work on Shrewsbury’s new student halls

Morris Property has completed work on the first phase of the Tannery development in Shrewsbury to deliver high quality student accommodation.

The halls of residence for students attending University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) has been formally handed over to Shropshire Council to meet growing demand for accommodation.

The four-storey block on St Austin’s Street provides 54 en-suite bedrooms for students, each with a single bed, wardrobe and a fitted desk.

The students will also have use of well equipped, bright and airy communal kitchens and laundry rooms. A retail unit has been built on the ground floor.

Morris Property was appointed by site owner Shropshire Council to deliver the project as part of plans to support the regeneration of Shrewsbury’s West End.

Peter Nutting, Leader of Shropshire Council, said: “We’re delighted to receive the keys to The Tannery and we look forward to welcoming students to this fantastic new accommodation.”

Students are expected to move in just before Christmas. Work on the second building at the site, for the Riverside Medical Practice, is due to start in November, with completion scheduled for spring 2020.

Robin Morris of Morris Property said: “We were awarded the tender based on our previous experience and ability to produce a quality development on time and within budget.

“The site is very close to our base on Welsh Bridge; we are delighted to help give the area a new lease of life. We are sure students will enjoy living in this part of the town centre and add to its vibrancy.”

