Top rankings in leading industry guide for Shropshire law firm

A thriving Shropshire law firm has reinforced its position after receiving top rankings for several of its teams and lawyers in a prestigious nationwide guide to the best legal talent.

The 2019 Chambers guide recognised several departments and ‘Ranked Lawyers’ from FBC Manby Bowdler in its recently published annual edition thatidentifies the most outstanding law firms and lawyers in the UK.

The firm’s Shropshire-based Agricultural & Rural Services and Family & Matrimonial teams achieved the top Band 1 rankings. Family and matrimonial experts who secured a listing are Telford-based Anne Thomson, Head of the firm’s Family department, and Partner Philip Cowell.

Sarah Baugh, who leads the county’s Agricultural & Rural Services team at Shrewsbury, her colleague Partner Tom Devey and Principal Development Consultant (Agricultural Business) Steven Corfield are also noted as standout lawyers in their field.

Other departments making the guide were the Midlands-wide Litigation department and the Family & Matrimonial team in Wolverhampton. Senior Partner Guy Birkett, who heads up the Litigation group, was also named as a ranked lawyer.

The news follows hot off the heels of five of the firm’s Partners being named as Leading Individuals in the 2018 edition of The Legal 500, with a further four making the list of up and coming Next Generation solicitors and an additional 26 members gaining recognition for their work in a variety of areas.

Managing Partner Kim Carr said: “We are absolutely delighted that, yet again, a number of our teams and individual lawyers have been noted in the Chambers manual to the finest legal minds in the country.

“Our people are our biggest asset and their delivery of stellar service to our clients is acknowledged by our inclusion in the Chambers Guide and the Legal 500. This independent verification from both organisations is a well-deserved pat on the back.”

