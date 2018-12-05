Berrys ranked top county-based planning firm

A Shrewsbury property and planning business has been ranked the number one county-based planning consultancy in Shropshire for the fourth year running.

Berrys is listed in the top 40 of UK planning firms in the annual Planning Consultancy Survey, based on the number of consultants and the volume of planning work.

The Survey, conducted by Planning, the professional journal for members of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), ranked Berrys 34th in the UK, a rise of nine places from last year.

“To be ranked so high by the RTPI is a great achievement and is testimony to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of our planning team,” said Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys.

“The listing ranks us among the major national planning firms and makes us the top county-based firm in Shropshire again.

“Success in planning is based on in-depth knowledge and experience and we have built up a dedicated team of chartered town planners proven to deliver positive results,” he said.

The planning department has seen major growth in recent years and the team now has six Royal Town Planning Institute qualified planning consultants based at its Shrewsbury Business Park office: Stuart Thomas, Helen Howie, Mandy Seedhouse, Amy Henson, Nick Williams and Mike Lloyd plus Sophie Moore who completes her RTPI accredited masters next year. There are 21 staff in the planning and design team nationally.

The firm’s expertise covers agricultural, residential and commercial sectors and with a team of experienced designers and architectural technicians working alongside the planners, Berrys can offer a complete design service from start to finish.

“We are confident that demand for planning services will continue and we will be there to deliver successful outcomes for our clients,” he added.

