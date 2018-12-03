Network of Women visit British Ironwork Centre

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Network of Women visited the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry, where they enjoyed coffee and mince pies and talks from guest speakers, followed by an afternoon tea.

The group meet at a variety of varied locations across the county enabling professional businesswomen to network with like-minded people.

British Ironwork Centre operations director Sophia Knowles welcomed the group and explained the steady expansion of the centre, saying: “Today is a very significant time to visit as our huge national monument ‘Knife Angel’ sculpture leaves to begin the first leg of a national tour aimed at raising awareness of efforts to stamp out knife crime.”

One of the delegates attending was Stacey Lea, from Dyke Yaxley Accountants, of Shrewsbury, who commented: “The chamber are a fabulous welcoming community of inspirational people and really a must join for all businesses in Shropshire.

“Hazel Wakefield of Budding Delights demonstrated floral wreath making and really made it look so much fun while also being a brilliant example of the creativity of local artisans in the county.

“The whole event was hosted in the wonderful Aladdin’s cave that is the British Ironwork Centre, with incredible passion from hosts Sophia Knowles and her father Clive Knowles on the Knife Angel, the campaign against knife crime, which was truly inspiring.”

