It’s a ‘wrap’ for Shrewsbury traders on Small Business Saturday

Shrewsbury’s independent traders will celebrate their differences and encourage people to ‘shop local’ and support Small Business Saturday UK this weekend.

Participating businesses will offer customers specially designed, limited edition Shrewsbury wrapping paper free of charge with their purchases as part of the nationwide campaign.

The annual day looks to encourage shoppers to support small businesses in their local communities as the countdown to Christmas steps up. Wyle Cop’s array of independents are among those backing the campaign.

Mike Hale, proprietor of Wrekin Whiskies on Wyle Cop, said: “It’s an opportunity for small businesses to promote and celebrate what they do and offer to the town. We use our knowledge and experience to ensure customers get the right product.

“We try to make our shop a destination and to have some fun and engage with customers which they enjoy.”

Kate Gittins, facilities manager at Shrewsbury Market Hall, said: “We have nearly 70 independent traders who each offer something different. Our talented creative craftspeople are ready with great Christmas gift ideas and will be using the lovely festive paper to wrap Christmas purchases.”

Button & Bear, Shrewsbury’s independent children’s bookshop was recently recognised in The Telegraph’s 100 Small Business Saturday countdown in support of the UK’s small businesses. Louise Chadwick, director of Button & Bear was delighted to be listed and champions the support of the high street.

“We are delighted to be featured in such a prestigious national listing. Encouraging people to shop on the high street continues to be a daily challenge but the introduction of Shrewsbury limited edition wrapping paper is a great way to encourage people to shop with us and we look forward to wrapping some brilliant reads for our customers.”

Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) designed and supplied the wrapping paper as part of activities to back businesses in the key Christmas retail period and promote the town’s appeal.

