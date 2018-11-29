Finance company to raise money for five charities in 2019

A specialist pensions advice company is launching a massive charity campaign next year to raise money for not one, but five local charities.

Pensionlite based in Stafford Park is launching their ‘12 months of charity’ which will see staff and volunteers undertake a new challenge every month during 2019.

The business will be raising money for Compton Care, Severn Hospice, Hope House, Lingen Davies and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Pensionlite managing director Michael Shaw said: “Sadly a few months ago company founder Andy Hawthorne passed away.

“Andy was very much a man who dedicated his spare time to raising money for local charities so we decided that we should do the same next year.”

Events including a coast to coast cycle from Whitehaven to Newcastle, 24-hour rowing challenge and a 20 mile Long Mynd hike are just a few of the challenges the Pensionlite team will face.

Mr Shaw said: “We’ve set ourselves some tough challenges next year but we have also chosen a few that will be fun and hopefully get everyone involved including friends, family and volunteers.”

Pensionlite marketing manager James Tomlinson said: “It’s going to be a huge year for us and everyone has been so enthusiastic about raising money for these fantastic charities.

“We have created a charity website at 12monthsofcharity.co.uk where people can find out what we have been up to, when the next challenge is and most importantly donate to the cause.”

Lucy Ruff, fundraising manager at Severn Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful that Pensionlite have chosen to support us in memory of Andy.

“With a fundraiser being held every month for a year from January, it’s a fantastic commitment to make and one we’re really appreciative of.

“Their support will mean we can continue to offer care and emotional support to families living with incurable illnesses in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.”

If you would like to get involved in one of next year’s events then you can contact the Pensionlite team on support@pensionlite.co.uk or call 01952 279379.

