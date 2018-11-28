New recruits and roles for growing Shropshire architectural practice

A Shropshire architectural practice has undergone a significant restructure to support its long-term strategy for growth.

Base Architecture & Design, which has offices in Shrewsbury and Chester, has promoted Shrewsbury based associate Ben Embrey to the new position of practice associate with a brief to oversee projects being carried out at each office.

Chelsea Wilkes has been hired as Base’s practice co-ordinator and will be responsible for administrative support for both teams, reporting to senior associate Bryn Jones, and will be based in Shrewsbury.

Adam Turnell has moved from architect to junior associate and will manage a team of four within the Shrewsbury office while Dan James has joined the Chester team as a technologist.

With more than 220 commissions spanning the UK, the restructure supports the firm’s commitment to providing a high level of service to existing and future clients, said Director Harry Reece.

“With the opening of the Chester office last year and a growing profile in Shropshire, the Midlands and beyond, we are experiencing an unprecedented demand for our services in the householder, residential and commercial sectors.

“Under the new structure Ben will lead the associate board to ensure our projects develop efficiently and are still achieving the high level of design and detail that we have based our reputation on. He will also support the directors on a day-to-day basis on lead design and practice management.

“As practice co-ordinator Chelsea will have an overarching brief across all sectors of the business and give the additional support we need to ensure we operate effectively as we grow.”

Ben, who is an Associate member of the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists, joined Base seven years ago. He said: “It’s a very exciting move for the firm and personally I’m delighted to have taken on this new position which will be vital for Base as we expand.”

Base is renowned for its innovative and contemporary approach to design on new builds, renovations, extensions, and urban and commercial developments across the UK.

It has carved out a national reputation for its ‘Grand Design’ style builds and success with Paragraph 79 (formerly Paragraph 55) applications that allow for homes of exceptional architectural value to be built in open countryside.

The firm was founded by Director Carl Huntley in 2003 and now employs 16 people across both offices.

