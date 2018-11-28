New Managing Director for Morris Site Machinery

Chris Morris, CEO of Morris Site Machinery, has announced the appointment of a new Managing Director to join his 65 strong team which manufactures and distributes site machinery across the UK and 25 countries worldwide.

Allan Binstead joined the business on 12 November, with a mandate to accelerate the company’s current growth trajectory bringing his specialist engineering experience and values-based leadership style to the organisation.

Binstead joins from his last MD position at Thermit Welding (GB) Ltd where he led the business which manufactures bespoke capital products for rail, defence and specialist engineering sectors delivering impressive growth.

He explained his rationale for the move: “Coming from a global family-owned German company group, the opportunity to join an equally successful and very British, family run organisation, with strong family values, really appealed.

“Joining at a time when the business has perhaps its strongest product range, an extensive and growing international footprint and a healthy UK sales pipeline into 2019 provides a stimulating challenge for me. I intend to build on the current momentum bringing my experience and connections within the industries we serve, to take us forward again” he added.

Binstead was selected after a gruelling interview process against stiff competition and won through with his combination of proven leadership skills, track record of profit generation and importantly his ‘people’ skills.

Chris Morris CEO commented: “We are part of a fifth-generation family business so finding a candidate with an understanding of our DNA was essential to ensure the right fit. Allan is a natural leader and mentor, being both academically and technically qualified, adding another vital tier of expertise to our industry leading senior team.

“This is an exciting time for him to join our business with the challenges and opportunities the marketplace and economy face, and I am particularly looking forward to his strategic and managerial contribution” Chris concluded.

Binstead’s pedigree within many of the sectors served by Morris Site Machinery is relevant and rock solid. Over the last ten years he has held senior MD and CEO roles at Oleo International Group, Promatic Group and Thermit Welding providing him with a rich understanding of the dynamics of many varied market places.

Having lived in Shropshire for seventeen years, Allan Binstead has for the past seven years, enjoyed volunteering with the Institute of Directors/Wolverhampton University student mentoring scheme supporting five students into post-university employment.

