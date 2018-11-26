Telford-based tech firm SysGroup growth accelerates with revenue up 47.3%

Telford-based tech firm SysGroup, the award-winning managed IT services and cloud hosting provider, has this morning revealed it has grown revenues by 47.3 per cent to £5.8m for the six months ending 30 September 2018.

Recurring managed IT services represented 77.8 per cent of the Group’s total revenue during the period, underpinning the ongoing success of its growth strategy and investment in people.

The results follow the unification of SysGroup’s operations and service offerings, which were launched under a single brand earlier this year. The company also welcomed Martin Audcent to its board of directors in the summer, taking up the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Continuing to invest in its service offering and keep up with the pace of technological change, SysGroup added its second hyper-scale cloud platform into active service during the period to continue to meet the demands of its existing customers and support future growth.

The Group’s growth over the past six months has been driven largely by investments made to strengthen its sales and marketing functions, whilst continuing the focus on maintaining exceptional customer service levels.

Adam Binks, Chief Executive Officer of SysGroup, commented:

“Since taking on the role of CEO at SysGroup, we’ve spent the first half of the year investing in our business, our people, our brand and in our systems. As a result, we have a more sales-focused workforce all working towards the same common goals. We are beginning to see the results of this investment through a strengthened pipeline and remain confident in delivering full year performance in line with current market expectations.

“Cyber security, governance and compliance are three key areas that businesses look for in managed IT services. They want to understand where liability lies in the case of a data breach and make their chosen solution as cost effective as possible – which is where SysGroup can really begin to add value.

“We’ve positioned ourselves as an extension to our customers’ existing IT departments and our consultative-led approach allows us to guide customers through the complexities and developments of the ever-changing technology landscape.”

