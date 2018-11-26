Miller Homes helps Shropshire construction students build their knowledge

Pupils at Idsall School in Shropshire are laying the foundations for a career in the construction industry with help from the team at Miller Homes Midlands.

Seventeen construction skills workshop students visited the award-winning housebuilder’s Sovereign Park development in Shrewsbury, where they were shown first-hand, the various stages of the housebuilding process.

The visit was led by Miller Homes’ senior site manager Sean Flaherty, alongside Alan Alsop, regional safety, health and environmental advisor.

Sean said: “Being part of the community is key for us at Miller Homes, so it’s great to be able to help local students by sharing our skills and offering onsite experience for those looking to break into the industry.

“While studying any topic, the leap between education and the world of work can be huge, so we hope that showing these pupils a working site can help to prepare them for their future career in a varied and exciting sector.”

Graham Northall, construction skills course leader at Idsall School, added: “Our students had a fantastic day getting valuable insight into the industry that soon, many of them will work in. The feedback has been brilliant and the students were enthusiastic from start to finish.

“The team at Miller Homes were extremely helpful and answered any questions the pupils had about the industry. I’m sure they’ve all left with extended knowledge which will help them in years to come.”

