Fundraising Shropshire business group benefit from new website

A thriving Shropshire business group is ending 2018 on a high with a record number of members and a brand new website.

Severn Business Network – which will mark its 10-year anniversary next year – was established to promote business growth in and around Shropshire.

The organisation hosts weekly, early-morning, meetings at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, which means members can network and enjoy breakfast but still start their working day on time.

Created by member company, Six Ticks, the new website showcases the work of the Severn Business Network and the businesses involved.

Committee member Stuart Smallwood, of E-Drive West Midlands Ltd, said: “The networking group was started to provide local businesses with an opportunity to work together to generate quality business referrals, and to provide a network of like-minded supportive individuals.

“We now have more than 35 members and they are all very active.”

And as well as enabling people to promote their own ventures, and forge collaborative partnerships, the not-for-profit network is also a very active fundraiser.

Currently it is organising a number of events, including a Christmas raffle, to raise £5,000 for Midland Air Ambulance – one of the network’s member groups and its chosen charity. Business members also took part in the 2018 annual Dragon Boat Race for Severn Hospice.

“Not only do we provide an opportunity for business growth but we very much believe in being part of the wider community,” added Stuart.

“Our chosen charity is the Midlands Air Ambulance. It is such a wonderful organisation that any one of us could need at any time. We feel it is vital to keep it running.”

Stephanie Henson, from Six Ticks, which specialises in creating mobile apps, website development and custom systems, said: “The Severn Business Network is a truly unique organisation and it needed a web presence that reflected that.

“Not only does it help promote local business growth, but it also gives back to the community.

“We are delighted to have created the network’s new website so its valuable work can be accessed by more local people and businesses.”

For more information on the Severn Business Network visit https://www.severnbusinessnetwork.co.uk/.

