Morris Property completes revamp to give Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre the edge

Local contractor, Morris Property has completed a £750,000 modernisation scheme to upgrade facilities and widen the appeal of the all-weather Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre.

The ski lodge has been revamped with a state-of-the art expanded commercial kitchen, a large open space for entertainment and a new-look bar, in the second and final phase of improvement works at the site.

The investment by Telford & Wrekin Council will support the growing number of skiers and snowboarders who test their skills on the 85-metre dry slope or start on the nursery slope plus sports enthusiasts who use the adjacent new astro turf sports field. It also aims to make it a more attractive venue to the wider community.

James West, Chief Operating Officer from Morris Property said: “We were awarded the design and build project because of our experience in providing quality work on time and within budget. We worked closely with the client to deliver an enhanced leisure facility which can be enjoyed by more people.”

The second phase of works included upgraded electrical and plumbing services, new wall and floor finishes and a new entrance area. New showers, toilets and additional changing room space were built in the first phase.

Councillor John Minor, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Green Spaces and Parks, from Telford and Wrekin Council said: “The Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre is a real asset to our community. The improvements made will broaden its appeal and encourage more people to have fun and enjoy keeping fit at a top-class leisure venue which can be used year-round.”

