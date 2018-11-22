New President for Shropshire Law Society

An Associate at one of Shropshire’s leading law firms has been announced as the new President of the body that represents solicitors and other legal professionals in the county.

Charlotte Nutting, a commercial property specialist who heads up FBC Manby Bowdler’s leisure and hospitality team, has taken up the role at the Shropshire Law Society. She was previously its vice president and treasurer.

The Shropshire Law Society aims to support and be the voice of Shropshire solicitors, paralegals, legal executives, and all those within the legal profession at a local and national level. It also organises training, networking and social events.

Charlotte said she was honoured to take up leadership of the group for the next year.

“I am very proud to champion the legal sector in Shropshire. It is a thriving network and I am looking forward to representing the society over the next 12 months.

“I’ll also be hosting a series of events throughout the year including the annual ball in April, a summer quiz, and another fundraiser in support of my chosen charity, Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

“It does great work across the county, running a number of projects to inspire people of all ages through sport and learning and this will be a great opportunity to put something back into the communities where we live and work.”

Membership of the Shropshire Law Society is open to anyone working in the legal profession in the county.

