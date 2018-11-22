Local housebuilder sponsors Pride of Telford Awards

Housebuilder Lovell Homes is sponsoring this years’ Sporting Achievement award at the Pride of Telford Awards, held on the 29th November 2018.

Lovell Homes, which is currently building homes at its Queensbury Park development in Priorslee, is supporting the awards to celebrate individuals, groups and businesses’ successes.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “We would like to thank Lovell Homes and all our sponsors for making Telford Community Pride Awards happen and joining us in celebrating the best our borough has to offer, during Telford’s 50th anniversary year.

“The “Sporting Achievement” award category supported by Lovell Homes has received lots of nominations and we do hope the stories of all the shortlisted nominees will inspire others.”

Trish Foster, regional sales director at Lovell Homes said: “We are extremely excited to have been able to support the local Telford community by sponsoring the Pride of Telford Awards.

“Telford has such an active and friendly community making it such a great place for purchasers to settle down.

“We look forward to hearing about all the people that make a difference in the town at the event itself later this month.”

