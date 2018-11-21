New sales director appointed by regional housebuilder

A Shropshire housebuilder has appointed a new sales director who brings with her a wealth of experience within the industry, having worked throughout the region for more than 20 years.

Joanne Winston has joined Persimmon Homes West Midlands and is based at its Wolverhampton headquarters. Joanne, who comes from Tipton, is now in charge of 11 developments across the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire, including in Lawley, Telford, Newport and Shrewsbury.

She has an extensive background in new homes sales as she started out with Barratt Homes West Midlands in 1997. Over the years, Joanne has worked for several regional builders and developers as well as an international company relocation business.

She progressed through the ranks to field sales manager and area manager before joining St Modwen five years ago, where she was promoted to Head of Sales.

“I really enjoy the buzz of new home sales and when I heard there was a position going with Persimmon Homes West Midlands, I was really drawn to it as this really is my area – it’s where I grew up,” she said.

“I am very excited about taking that next step up and growing and developing the sales team and everyone has been very welcoming. I bring a lot of experience with me as I have worked for companies where I have had to embrace a wider skill set than just those of the sales department, which has given me a great overview of the industry.

“I am a manager that likes to coach the team and grow the team so that I can get a group of people in place that can achieve great results.”

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “There is a huge demand for housing within this region and we are delighted to have someone as talented as Joanne join us.”

