New appointment as Galliers expands

A new appointment has been made as part of a Shropshire building company’s expansion plans.

Sharon Taylor joins Shrewsbury-based Galliers Homes as marketing executive and will be working on the firm’s sites throughout Shropshire.

A former marketing co-ordinator at Taylor Wimpey Homes, she also took regional responsibility for the firm’s social media activity and was previously a social media manager for a music studio in Coventry.

She said: “I am very pleased to be appointed by Galliers Homes as part of their growing team.

“It’s great to join a family-owned company which has a strong local reputation for quality and am looking forward to developing my career with them as they evolve.”

Galliers’ regional director Andy Gough welcomed Sharon on board, commenting: “We are expanding steadily in Shropshire, with several new sites planned for 2019 and beyond.

“Sharon is a already proving to be a valuable member of our marketing team.”

