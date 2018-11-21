Actions leaflet vital to cyber security says Shropshire IT company

A Shropshire IT company is highlighting the importance of a new ‘actions leaflet’ which is aimed at helping businesses stay on top of their cyber security.

It has been compiled as a follow-up to the Small Business Guide (SBG) launched by the National Cyber Security Centre which offers quick and easy to understand guidance to help small businesses protect themselves from cyber crime.

Katy Jones, of PC Net based on Shrewsbury Business Park, said the actions leaflet was put together after feedback was collated from businesses on the best way to improve and grow the SBG.

“Cyber security has been in the news for some while now and is a major issue confronting businesses. It is important that firms recognise the dangers and do all they can to stay on top of their cyber security,” she said.

“If they are not considering the problems that can arise I would strongly urge them to do so and take a look at the material that is available for businesses, including the Small Business Guide Actions leaflet – an extremely useful checklist which will help keep your business safe.

“It is estimated that if you are a small or medium sized enterprise you have about a 1:2 chance of falling victim to a cyber security breach. Being a victim of cyber crime can be devastating to your business and represents a real threat to the whole of the UK economy.

“I strongly believe this actions guidance will significantly increase your protection from the risk of cyber attack.

“The advice focuses on things to consider when backing up your data, protecting your business from malware, how to keep all mobile devices and the information stored on them safe, things to keep in mind when using passwords and steps you can take to identify the most common phishing attacks.

“Cyber security and actually doing something about it may seem a daunting proposition to many who may feel they don’t have the necessary qualifications or knowledge in this ever-expanding IT world we live in today.

“But these are simple steps you can take to keep your business safe from attack and this document simply explains how to go about it. It really is easy to follow and implement and will go some way to avoiding the devastation of a security breach.”

