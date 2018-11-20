Shropshire construction firm gifts Shrewsbury primary school first ever sponsored sports kit

Children at Coleham Primary School have been gifted their first ever branded sports kit thanks to family-run construction firm TC Homes.

TC Homes have been renovating their new offices, which are located next to the primary school in Shrewsbury.

To thank the school for its understanding while building work was going on nearby, Directors Victoria and Tim Charnley thought it would be a nice gesture to provide the school with its first ever branded sponsored sports kit.

Sports Council children and Mrs Young, teacher and Sports Co-ordinator, took receipt of the new kit last week, which will be used by children across the whole school.

Tim Charnley said: “We have been working on renovating our large new offices located just behind the school for the last few months and the school have worked with us on the project so well we wanted to do something to thank them for their understanding.

“Partnerships with local businesses, tradespeople and community organisations are really important to us at TC Homes and we want to give back to our local community whenever we can. We found out the school was desperately short of matching sports kit and we thought it would be a nice thing to do for them.”

Mrs Young said: “This is the first time the children have ever had a sponsored kit. It will look incredible when they are competing at area events and representing the school.

“The children across the school will be wearing them for tag rugby, cross country, athletics and sport ability. TC Homes have been really courteous working alongside us, but this is a really nice gesture. It will give the children a real sense of pride at competitions and it’s incredible to have such a good supply of kit.”

TC Homes’ new offices are due to open in Spring. The company has also started work on an exclusive development of four three bedroomed homes nearby at Red Barn in the school catchment area. The development is also due for completion in spring 2019.

