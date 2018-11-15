The Gym Group to open in Telford

The company behind the pioneering low-cost gym model is opening its first venue in Telford.

The Gym Group has taken over half of unit 2, Rampart Court Retail Park, after the existing tenant, Office Outlet, downsized into unit 1.

It has signed a 15-year lease for c.10,000 sq ft with national commercial property and investment company LCP, which manages the retail park on behalf of Sheet Anchor Evolve, the Evolve Estates fund.

The lettings leave just the former Blockbuster unit vacant, which is a ground floor showroom of about 4,500 sq ft. LCP is now in discussions with a number of showroom operators for the space.

Antony Aleagha, of The Gym Group, said that refurbishment work is under way at the unit and that it anticipates the venue will be open by the end of the year.

“We’re looking forward to opening our first gym in Telford and will be offering a range of high quality classes for our clients as well as top-of-the-range gym equipment,” he said.

“We’ll be recruiting up to 15 qualified staff and will be running up to 40 classes every week.”

Matt Pegg, asset manager at LCP, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured The Gym Group for Rampart Retail Court Park. It’s ideally located, being on the A5, just off the A442 junction and is also very close to junction 5 of the M5, as well as a short walk from the town centre shops. I’ve no doubt that this is a welcome addition to Telford and we’re looking forward to finalising a third tenant for the remaining unit.”

