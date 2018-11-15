Residential planning permission secured for former Oswestry restaurant which is up for sale

A historic former Oswestry restaurant, which is on the market, has secured planning permission for residential redevelopment.

Formerly The Dining Rooms on Welsh Walls, the iconic property dates back to 1841 and has a distinguished history.

Initially The National School, it catered for infant and junior children, with the provision of headmaster accommodation.

It closed in 1985 but was given a new lease in life in 1992 when its current owners opened The Walls restaurant, later changing its name to The Dining Rooms, which enjoyed an unrivalled reputation.

The business closed its doors in 2016 when the owners retired.

Towler Shaw Roberts has been instructed to market the property, with Amie Lingwood handling the sale.

She said: “It is a unique property which is seen an iconic and much loved landmark in the area.

“The extensive accommodation boasts many characterful features.

“Our client has now secured planning permission for the erection of one detached dwelling on the former car park to the rear of the main building, retention of the existing C3 residential annex in the main building and also the conversion of the remaining main building from A3 restaurant use to form six residential units, including landscaping and associated works.

“Our clients will also consider selling part of the premises, so it is an exciting opportunity.”

The property, on the edge of Oswestry town centre, boasts substantial accommodation with a number of charming features including exposed brick/timber work and original tiled floors in part.

Extending in total to 6,600 sq ft, it is set within a total site area of approximately 0.75 acres with green space on two sides, overlooking Cae Glas Park and Brynhafod Fields.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...