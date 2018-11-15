Persimmon Homes lays out plans to build more homes and create new jobs

Persimmon Homes has revealed plans to deliver more much-needed homes into Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands in the coming year and create new jobs.

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands made the announcement after the business released its trading update for the third quarter of 2018.

“So far, 2018 has been an excellent year for the business in this region. We have opened new developments in Lawley, at Village Walk, and in Stone at Udall Grange and have further plans to bring new homes to Norton Canes, Newport, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton and Lichfield in the coming months.

“The business has created jobs at our head office as well as out on site and there are lots of new opportunities for local suppliers across our region. We remain committed to bringing young people into the business through our apprenticeship and trainee programmes.”

Persimmon is currently delivering new homes in around 370 communities nationwide. The business is already selling homes for completion in 2019 and is focused on building affordable homes for families and first-time buyers.

In a further new initiative, in response to customer feedback, Persimmon is investing in the development of its own ultrafast, full fibre broadband service for its new home customers, which aims to be available on moving day. The new business, called FibreNest, is already providing a fast and reliable broadband service to new customers on 15 sites with plans in place for rollout across every region.

“Alongside delivering new homes, our business is committed to supporting the local community through our charity initiatives,” explained Stephen. “Groups we have recently helped include Penkridge Poppies, Newport Town Football Club, Wednesbury Water Polo Club, Shropshire Disability network and Kibblestone District Scout Council.”

