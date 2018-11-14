Prestigious AMC appointment for Shropshire agricultural valuer

A Shropshire chartered surveyor and valuer has been appointed an Agent with the Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AMC).

Sarah Reece, a partner with Berrys in Shrewsbury, will now be able to prepare applications and valuations for the organisation which is one of the leading providers of finance for agriculture and rural business.

“I am delighted to be appointed a valuer with AMC,” said Sarah.

“The AMC has a unique role specialising in medium and long-term mortgages and loans for farms and rural businesses and with more than 90 years’ experience it has the knowhow to get funding in place, whether it’s agriculture, horticulture, equine or other land-based commercial business.”

Sarah was recommended to the AMC by its regional manager Andrew Connah and Berrys’ managing partner Matthew Anwyl who is already an AMC agent at the Shrewsbury office.

