CBSL Accountants teams up with Carl Jones Design

CBSL Accountants of Shrewsbury has forged a close working partnership with local design agency, Carl Jones Design, to manage the practice’s rebranding programme.

Over the last year, the association has led to the development of a strong corporate identity for CBSL, a range of marketing communications and the launch of a new website. The companies now work together on a regular basis to implement and review marketing activity.

Carl Jones Design was established in London over 15 years ago by Carl Jones and his partner Clare before they made the move north to Shropshire. The agency’s client base comprises both local and national businesses. After getting to know CBSL well and understanding the practice’s values, philosophy and ambitions, the consultancy produced a striking new brand image.

Speaking about the direction his practice has received from Carl Jones Design, Managing Director Adrian Barker said:

“Carl and Clare were recommended to us by another high-profile local business and, from the outset, we couldn’t be more impressed with the work they have developed for us. From just thinking that we wanted to look at developing a new logo for our business, they have opened our eyes to the benefits of consistency when it comes to marketing our business. They also took the time to really get to know us as a business.

“We now see the agency very much as an extension of our practice and they are great at keeping us on track with our marketing plan too which is exactly what we need. Their work has included the development of a brand image alongside a suite of eye-catching colours which help to keep our communications fresh and distinctive, and which radiate throughout our business from business cards and letterheads through to the presentation of our office.”

Carl Jones believes the practice’s openness to change has been instrumental in the success of their working relationship:

“Adrian and his team at CBSL have been fully engaged with the rebranding process and completely positive and open to introducing new ideas. We have developed a really fruitful partnership which is helping to put CBSL on the map.

“The practice has a unique set of values which gives it real distinction, not least its commitment to being family centric which resonates with both clients and employees.”

