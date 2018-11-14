Business sponsors boost Shrewsbury Festival of Literature

Business sponsors have given a boost to the third annual Shrewsbury Festival of Literature.

The festival, which has attracted international best-selling authors and poets, will take place at venues across Shrewsbury from November 23 to 25.

“Without the support of businesses within Shrewsbury the annual Festival of Literature simply wouldn’t take place,” said Festival Chair Susan Caroline.

“We’ve attracted more business backing than ever before and are especially grateful to Shrewsbury Town Council which has stepped up and given us a significant community grant to enhance our promotion of the festival.

“Some of our sponsors, such as Pengwern Books, Write Here, TCA Accountants, Severn Business Network and Brightstone PR have supported us since the festival launched in 2016. And we wouldn’t have got off the ground at all without the tremendous backing of small businesses such as Six Ticks, which designed our website, and JS Business Admin.”

Other festival sponsors include Wace Morgan Solicitors, Shropshire Libraries, Fluid Network Solutions, The Centre for Integral Health, Arbonne International, Bayfield Vehicle Hire, J&PR and LGTB organisations such as the Shropshire Rainbow Film Festival, SAND and XYZ Youth Group.

“We love supporting great community art events that enrich the life and culture of our town,” said Ann Tudor, of TCA Accountants.

“We have supported the Shrewsbury Festival of Literature since its inception. We get involved and enjoy the excellent literary events and authors that it brings to the town.”

Authors appearing at the festival include the acclaimed international novelist Manda Scott, the celebrated food writer Elisabeth Luard, the ‘natural navigator’ Tristan Gooley and international mental health campaigner Rachel Kelly, author of the best-selling book ‘Walking on Sunshine’.

For information about all the festival events visit www.shrewsburylitfest.co.uk. Tickets are available online or from Pengwern Books, Fish Street, Shrewsbury.

