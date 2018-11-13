Trust welcomes FBC Manby Bowdler as Gold patron

A leading law firm has pledged its support to the charity committed to preserving the heritage of Ironbridge for future generations.

Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust launched its Patron Society to attract the backing of businesses of all sizes in its goal to help fund the vital work it does in caring for its museums, ancient monuments and listed buildings.

The Trust’s Patron Society has three levels of corporate membership – Gold, Silver and Bronze – and county law firm FBC Manby Bowdler was today revealed as the first business to sign up as a Gold Patron.

Karen Davies, of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust, said: “The Patron Society is still in its infancy and we are keen to work with business across Shropshire, the West Midlands and beyond to help us deliver our work within education and heritage conservation.

“As a charity we rely heavily on donations and income from Patron membership is extremely valuable to us. Developing corporate partnerships has much wider reciprocal benefits and each partnership that we develop is quite unique.

“We are delighted that FBC Manby Bowdler has joined us as our first Gold Patron and we are already reaping the benefits from their support.

Ironbridge and its heritage is of global importance as the birthplace of industry and the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust keeps it in the spotlight through events and projects like the Patron Society.

“In this way we can encourage involvement in our Corporate Volunteering programme and gain support to inspire future generations through our education programmes,” added Karen.

“We are keen to hear from any business who would like to partner us in our efforts by signing up to our Patron Society. It’s vital we maintain the support of the people of Shropshire and across the UK in the work we do, which is imperative for the survival of our historic assets.”

The Trust cares for 36 ancient monuments and listed buildings along with 10 award-winning museums, is one of the country’s largest independent museums, focusing on education and heritage conservation and welcomes more than 500,000 visitors every year – including 70,000 schoolchildren and students.

Neil Lloyd, of FBC Manby Bowdler, said as well as the support for the charity, the patronage provides huge benefits for their employees.

“We are very focused on ensuring our employee benefits programme is one of the best in the county.

“As part of our package, over the past 12 months, our staff have benefited from our Bronze patronage of Ironbridge but we have struggled to keep up with the demand for some of the benefits the patronage offers,” he adds.

“On renewal, upgrading to Gold patronage was a no brainer, we now have 10 museum passes for our staff and family to use all year round as well as access to exclusive events and bespoke team building events.

“I would recommend one of the three levels of Patronage of Ironbridge to any firm that is looking to provide their staff with unique benefits and at the same time help protect our manufacturing heritage.”

