Shropshire law firm recognised in national guide

A Shropshire law firm is celebrating more than 30 of its staff being recognised in a prestigious national guide.

The 2018 edition of the Legal 500 guide has been published revealing Lanyon Bowdler has 35 solicitors recommended across 13 practice areas and six offices in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

The firm has retained its position in the top tier of the guide for clinical negligence and agriculture and maintained its ranking for commercial litigation, commercial property, contentious trusts and probate, crime, debt recovery, education, employment, family and personal tax, trusts and probate.

The firm’s personal injury team continues to be ranked alongside leading national firms recognising its level of specialism in brain, spinal and other catastrophic injuries.

Managing partner Brian Evans said he was delighted the firm once again had five next generation lawyers recognised in five different practice areas – highlighting the firm’s commitment to developing new talent.

The five are Claire Vale, contentious probate; Edward Burrell, corporate and commercial; Louise Howard, personal injury; Neil Davies, private client; and Stephen Scully, crime.

Brian said: “Congratulations go to all our teams and individuals who have worked so hard again this year to maintain this important independent endorsement in this highly respected guide.

“We are delighted to have 35 of our staff named as recommended lawyers within the guide, including the five in the next generation category and Alan Gittins, Cindy Wright, Ian Glenister and Mary Brookfield who have made the list this year.

“The firm has retained its Tier 1 ranking in the West Midlands for both agriculture and clinical negligence and we have maintained our Tier 2 ranking in three other areas. We are proud that the Legal 500 guide once again confirms Lanyon Bowdler as one of the best performing law firms in the region.

“Customer feedback plays a major role in deciding the final rankings and shows our clients value the advice and service they receive from us.

“We are delighted to have independent confirmation that we are delivering on the promises we make to our clients and grateful to them for providing such positive feedback.”

Comments about the firm included: “Lanyon Bowdler is the go-to firm in Herefordshire and surrounding areas for agricultural and private client work with an excellent client base and strong and deserved reputation”.

The guide also says Lanyon Bowdler is a “good quality firm, with nice people who are easy to work with” and “a client orientated practice – clients feel they are listened to in terms of their requirements rather than just a billing number.”

For more information about the firm, call 0800 652 3371 or visit www.lblaw.co.uk

