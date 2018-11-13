Morris Site Machinery wins big at Black Country Awards

Shropshire head-quartered Morris Site Machinery has won ‘Export Business of the Year’ in the 2018 Black Country Chamber of Commerce Awards.

As the UK’s number one manufacturer and exporter of lighting towers Morris Site Machinery has become synonymous with quality manufacturing with its SMC lighting tower brand range, delivering their British built products to 25 countries worldwide, including in the Middle East, Africa and Australasia.

International Business Director, Phil Winnington, and Charlotte Hill, Senior Communications Executive, attended the awards ceremony held at the Wolverhampton Race Course on Friday 9th November.

On winning the award Phil said, “Having just come back from Australia where we’ve launched a new website dedicated to this market, it was great to be recognised as Export Business of the Year. British manufacturing is respected and desired worldwide and we work with customers around the world to provide products that meet their exacting needs and requirements.”

David Roberts, Managing Director of Wolverhampton Racecourse and a Director of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce explained the reasons for the win: “Morris Site Machinery have made their mark on the international market through sheer determination and hard work, overcoming economic and marketplace challenges to secure their place in the industry. The Black Country has always been at the forefront of industry and we are delighted to recognise a company that represents this.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...