Shropshire accountant joins US team without leaving her county office

A Shropshire accountant is now working with clients from all over the USA – and all without leaving her county office.

Laura Riley is an Accounts Semi Senior at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants, in Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury, and she has now transferred to the company’s USA team.

“It sounds like a huge move, but in reality, it means I’m sitting in a different office in our building in Shrewsbury and yet I’m specialising in working with purely American clients,” said Laura.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m thoroughly enjoying my new role – it just shows that thanks to the very latest technology, the world really is a smaller place, and I’m gaining invaluable experience in overseas accounting procedures.”

Laura is now working as a Tax Associate in the DY USA team and will be assisting with the preparation of UK tax returns for clients living in America.

She was previously a member of the Dyke Yaxley UK corporate and accounts department, working on preparing accounts for bookkeeping and payroll, administration, and drafting tax calculations. Laura was also involved in planning, supervising and assisting in all the accounts work associated with limited companies and on other specialised assignments, as well as completing audit files and VAT returns.

DY USA Managing Partner Rob Whittall, said Laura’s appointment was great news for the team and she had already settled in extremely well.

“We’re very pleased to have Laura on board, and this is a great chance for her to learn from vastly experienced colleagues as well as working with clients from the other side of the Atlantic.

“Dyke Yaxley USA is uniquely positioned to understand the opportunities, challenges and rising costs facing companies with international operations, as well as the complexity of planning and preparing taxes for individuals living and working abroad.

“With offices on both sides of the Atlantic, our team of experienced professionals specialise in international tax planning and compliance. Whether it’s a UK or US expatriate, a dual citizen or owner of a small or midsize business, we are committed to providing an exceptional level of client service, effective advice and a clear and open approach to fees.”

