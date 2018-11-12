Budgen Motors customers enjoy Subaru Off-Road Driving Experience

Award-winning dealership, Budgen Motors, held an off-road driving event on the 19th October 2018 at the West Mid Showground, with over 60 customers attending.

Budgen Motors acquired the sole Subaru franchise in Shropshire in March 2018 and has been keen to promote the abilities of the 4×4 range. The three Subaru models used at the driving day were the XV, Forester and Outback; a special off-road course provided customers with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the capabilities of the vehicles.

These cars are known for their reliability and versatility, being able to handle muddy fields and the school run! With many families being customers, safety remains a huge factor of course; the Subaru XV is particularly impressive, coming 2nd place in the Car Safety category in the 2018 What Car? Awards and holding a 5-star Euro NCAP rating.

Sam Owen, Sales Director at Budgen Motors, said: “Subaru is a fantastic addition to our dealerships in Shrewsbury and Telford. The team has been keen from the start to properly experience the off-road abilities of these vehicles but felt the best way to do that was with Subaru owners! It was a well-received event and truly showed what Subaru’s SUVs are capable of.”

Not only did customers enjoy getting behind the wheel of a Subaru, refreshments were laid on throughout the day as well as a hog roast.

