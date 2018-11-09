Morris Property complete hat-trick of maintenance and refurbishment jobs at a Powys factory

A leading contractor has completed a hat-trick of maintenance and refurbishment jobs at a Powys factory which supplies products around the world.

Shrewsbury-based Morris Property re-roofed a two-storey office block at Carpenter & Paterson Ltd in Welshpool in its third phase of work at the site. It previously replaced an asbestos cement roof and gutter with a new insulated roof and gutter and installed insulated metal cladding and roller shuttered doors.

Ian Carswell, Contracts Manager at Morris Property said: “The schemes have made the building better insulated, leak-free and economical to run. We take pride in doing a great job with high customer satisfaction and clients often ask us back when they have further work.”

Kevin Edwards, Financial Director at Carpenter & Paterson, said: “We know we can rely on Morris Property with their expertise and an approach that takes our needs into account. We are very pleased with all the work carried out.”

Carpenter & Paterson Ltd designs and manufactures pipe support systems used worldwide in the power generation, petrochemical, oil, gas and process industries.

