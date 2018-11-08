Businesses to enjoy fish and chip supper as Ironbridge networking group unveils new project

Businesses from across the county are to gather together Blists Hill Victorian Town to find out the secrets of the area’s heritage and learn more about their role in its future.

The November meeting of the Business Bridge networking group will see the unveiling of a brand new project involving businesses across Shropshire, the Midlands and beyond.

The event will be held at the New Inn Pub in the Blists Hill Victorian Town from 5.30pm to 7pm on November 29.

Guests will be treated to drinks and mini fish and chips on arrival before getting a behind the scenes talk about the popular living history site and learning more about the history of the Ironbridge Gorge.

“The meeting will mark the unveiling of our latest project which will see the business community across the Midlands coming together to support the iconic historic buildings in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site,” said Karen Davies, director of museum development.

Business Bridge was launched as part of the Trust’s Fund for the Future campaign, which aims to raise £1 million in the next three years, this will then be match-funded by a Heritage Lottery Fund grant.

Money from the Fund for the Future appeal will safeguard globally significant monuments such as Abraham Darby’s Old Furnace, the Quaker Burial Ground, the Coalbrookdale Company’s Warehouse, Enginuity and the Darby Houses.

To get your tickets for the networking event visit https://www.ironbridge.org.uk/events/fundraising-events/business-bridge-networking-event-november/

