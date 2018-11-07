Shropshire photographer in the frame for top industry award

A Telford photographer is celebrating after being named as a finalist in the Photographer of the Year category of the third annual English Wedding Awards.

Twig’s Branch Photography, run by husband and wife duo Paul & Suzi Wilkinson, has been shortlisted for the national award which is voted for by the public and aims to recognise the best professionals in the wedding industry.

The results of the competition will be announced at a ceremony in Solihull on November 14.

Paul said: “We are delighted to be in the running for Photographer of the Year at the English Wedding Awards. We are honoured to be considered amongst some of biggest names in the industry and would like to thank the public who have voted and gotten us this far. Fingers crossed we will be in the frame for the top spot on the night!”

A Spokesperson for the English Wedding Awards 2018 added: “We would like to thank the public for showing their support and more importantly, their willingness to be a part of this amazing celebration of the wedding industry. With fierce competition this year, we wish all finalists the best of luck.”

