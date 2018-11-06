MCMT opens its door to celebrate 1 year of bridging the skills gap

The Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology in Bridgnorth is set to host its largest ever open day this week, as it looks to get more people to consider a career in industry.

Over 650 people are expected to descend on the MCMT’s 36,000 sq ft facility on Friday (from 1pm to 6pm) as part of its 1-year birthday celebrations and will be given the chance to explore over £4m of new technology, including the latest robotics, metrology, CNC machines and 3D printing.

They will also have the chance to meet some of the first cohort of apprentices progressing along their industry-leading trailblazers, whilst expert trainers will be on hand to explain why apprenticeships aren’t just for young people.

“We are now training over 60 apprentices, who are studying towards their mechatronics, machining, tool making, welding and production operative apprenticeships,” explained Matthew Snelson, Managing Director of the Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology.

“This is just the start and we are now undergoing a major recruitment exercise, with another 30 places up for immediate starts and then another 100 planned for the next twelve months.”

He continued: “The feedback from our first cohort has been fantastic and we thought what better way to celebrate our first twelve months then giving local pupils, parents, schools and adults the chance to find out what makes MCMT different to traditional training centres.

“Embarking on an apprenticeship could be worth as much as £100,000 when you consider the wages you earn whilst learning and the money you save on University fees. A pretty powerful argument.”

The Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology is an employer-led consortium of Classic Motor Cars, Grainger & Worrall, Salop Design & Engineering and In-Comm Training.

It operates two state-of-the-art facilities in Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury and was set-up to help bridge the skills and competency gaps found in local industry, providing apprentices and thousands of upskilling opportunities between now and 2020.

In addition to the open day, the event at Stanmore Industrial Estate will also host the Shropshire Manufacturing Partnership’s regular meeting and a special celebration event to mark some of the major achievers in its first year.

