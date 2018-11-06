Company slashes energy costs thanks to BEEP

A Shropshire company has significantly reduced its energy costs after being awarded a grant from a pioneering new efficiency scheme.

Oswestry-based Cold Move – which specialises in temperature-controlled cold storage and distribution – says it will save in excess of £15,000 over the next two years thanks to the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP).

The £19,400 grant from BEEP is one of the first to be made in the Shropshire area after the launch of the scheme in the county in July.

It has allowed Cold Move to install new state-of-the-art LED lighting in both head office and outside yard areas and two rapid roll freezer doors at its base on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate.

Cold Move managing director James Woodward said the measures would pay for themselves within two to three years and save around 70 tonnes of greenhouse gases each year.

The family-run company, which employs 52 full time staff, received help from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire with its application to BEEP, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Mr Woodward said: “Because we have a large site which needs to be maintained at low temperatures we have a high energy demand. We were interested in the BEEP scheme as soon as it launched in Shropshire because we want to do everything we can to be as efficient and sustainable as possible.

“Under the scheme, we received a free energy efficiency assessment from an independent advisor who helped us identify these savings and then applied for the grant as a result of the findings.

“The grant provided 40 per cent of the cost of installing the lights, which are fitted with motion sensors so that they are only turned on when necessary, and the doors, which dramatically reduce the amount of cold air which enters in and out of the freezer chambers.”

The company had previously installed solar panels at its base to generate some of its own power, fitted LED lighting in its freezers and uses an energy management system to monitor and help them manage their energy requirements.

Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman urged businesses across the county to follow Cold Move’s example and make use of the BEEP scheme to boost their efficiency.

“We are delighted to have been able to help Cold Move with this successful application. The scheme will cut their energy costs significantly, saving them money in the long term and benefitting the environment.”

Shropshire Councillor Nic Laurens, the cabinet member for economic growth, said:

“Having only recently visited Cold Move, I think it’s extremely positive that their application has been sorted so quickly.

“Ensuring that we use energy efficiently is really important, and increasingly so. BEEP is a great way to enable businesses to lower their energy usage, save money and help the environment. I would encourage interested businesses to find out more.”

The BEEP programme has already helped 250 businesses across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Telford & Wrekin prior to its launch in Shropshire.

The Business Energy Efficiency Programme is part-financed by the England European Regional Development Fund Programme as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

Worcestershire County Council along with its partners Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, Herefordshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council, the Worcestershire Districts Councils and Shropshire Council were awarded up to £1.8 million funding from the Department for Communities and Local Government’s European Regional Development Fund to help small and medium-sized businesses.

For more information visit www.business-central.co.uk/beep

