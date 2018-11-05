Longmynd Travel joins Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Patron Scheme

A long-standing Shropshire family firm is the latest company to join the Patron Scheme of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.

Longmynd Travel, of Lea Cross, near Shrewsbury, employs 25 full and part time staff to manage its fleet of 22 vehicles and has been in business for over 45 years, providing transport for schools, excursions and executive travel, as well as transporting Division One football club Shrewsbury Town to all its away matches in a bespoke Plaxton Elite coach, complete with registration number D15TFC.

Managing director, Val Sheppard-Evans, said: “Having attended several very busy events organised by the chamber, we have been impressed by the enthusiasm and professionalism of its members and feel that this is an ideal opportunity to help raise our profile and network with heads of some of the most respected businesses within the county.

“Having a wide ranging fleet from luxury mini buses to large modern coaches, we are looking to expand our travel services within the executive business sector and feel that the Patron program provides a perfect platform from which to meet and work with like-minded people within the county’s business community.”

Shropshire chamber chief executive, Richard Sheehan, added: “This is the 10th year of the Patron program which over the years has evolved to become a very strong and well connected group, greatly benefitting from regular peer to peer activity.

“As a chamber of commerce we feel privileged to have these senior people supporting our activities and allowing us to do much more for the wider business community of Shropshire and beyond, by expanding our economic impact.

“Having Patron members for specific sectors allows us to call on their expertise when information is requested by the media or stake holders, and we are delighted to welcome on board Val and her team, adding a further aspect on transport and infrastructure issues to the range of services that the chamber offers.”

