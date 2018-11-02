Telford’s Coalport House now fully occupied after TSR complete series of lettings

A business hub close to Telford town centre is now fully occupied after being successfully marketed by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Coalport House at Stafford Park provides a range of office suites from 716 sq ft up to 905 sq ft, with inclusive rents starting from £12 per sq ft per annum.

Hands on Care, Chambrelan, RB Electrical and Everything Services Limited have completed lettings of the last available suites.

Paul Williams, from TSR’s Telford office, said he was delighted with the interest generated by Coalport House.

He added: “It’s really good news that it’s now fully occupied after we successfully completed a number of lettings in recent months to reach this stage.

“The fact it is now 100 per cent occupied means it’s a real business hub, with flexible office space and the added benefit of car parking.”

Hands on Care provide social care, personal care and cleaning services in the local community.

Chambrelan, a French-based company, have made Telford their UK headquarters. They design, develop and provide ball bearing slides and guidance rails for industry and for equipment manufacturers.

RB Electrical, who offer a wide range of services, have also moved to Coalport House, as have Everything Services Limited, who work closely to assist businesses.

