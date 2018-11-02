Shropshire firm’s legal experts in elite legal list

Specialist lawyers from a Shropshire law firm have been named among the best in the UK by a respected industry referral guide.

Legal experts from Telford and Ludlow firm mfg Solicitors are named in the 2018 edition of the Legal 500 – with 32 lawyers individually named and one team placed yet again in the elite top tier.

Highlighted in the guide as a coveted ‘Tier One’ team is mfg’s Contentious Trusts and Probate department. The four-strong team represents clients across the country in complex wills and inheritance cases and is led by lawyers Robert Weston, Suzanne Lee, Robert Pearce and Andrew Chandler.

Also singled out for extensive praise are mfg’s commercial litigation, commercial property, agriculture and family law teams. Meanwhile, the firm’s corporate, employment, energy and tax offerings are also highly recommended by clients.

Tom Esler, partner at mfg Solicitors, said: “To be placed so highly again in the Legal 500 is another tremendous milestone for the whole firm, but also for our individual lawyers and departments.

“We’re placed amongst the leading firms not only in the region, but across the wider UK. It’s a superb testament to the professionalism of our teams and underlines the quality of advice we provide to clients every day.

“It’s also a fantastic way to conclude what has been a successful year – a proud 12 months which has seen us expanding our team, taking on more clients and moving into Birmingham’s legal market.”

The citations from clients, who gave feedback for the Legal 500 guide, included how lawyers went “above and beyond” what was necessary and how they showed “great energy and attention to detail”.

More than 250,000 people were interviewed across the world during the past 12 months to produce this year’s Legal 500. Firms and lawyers are recommended purely on merit.

Those lawyers named from mfg Solicitors in the 2018 Legal 500 are: Robert Weston, Suzanne Lee, Robert Pearce, Andrew Chandler, Tom Esler, Sam Pedley, Iain Morrison, Helen Gough, Nick Playford, Alexandra Phillips, Hannah Taylor, Tom Bell, Claire Backler, Rupinder Nandra, Gurdip Kaur-Brring, Katherine Tippetts, Alison Webber, Stephen Wyer, James Hayes, Clare Lang, Sally Morris, Chris Piggott, Valerie Robinson, Gary Priest, Peter Stephens, Miles Dearden, Sarah Astbury, Justin Parker, Peter Copsey, Harjie Singh-Bindra, Kirsten Bridgewater, and Maynard Burton.

