First Well-being Event for Shropshire Businesses is a success

A local professional membership group’s first Well-being Event and Exhibition has been a huge success.

The Shropshire Branch of the CIPD – the professional body for HR and people development – held its first Well-being Event and Exhibition at Shrewsbury Town Football Club last month. The Event has been extremely well received by local business professionals and business owners from in and around the county. Delegates described the Event as “excellent”, “inspiring” and “informative”.

The Event attracted over 80 people including both CIPD members and those from the wider Shropshire and Midlands business communities. Delegates were introduced to highlights from the CIPD’s latest Health and Well-being Survey Report and heard from Dr Sheena Johnson about her research with Sir Cary Cooper and Ivan Robertson into the well-being good practice at top UK organisations. There was also a presentation from Duncan Spencer of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health regarding well-being and the health and safety at work agenda.

Participants were given the opportunity to take part in a wide variety of ‘taster’ sessions covering health and well-being themed workshops ranging from active listening and emotional health to financial well-being and compassionate leadership. The Event also included a special well-being Exhibition featuring local support charities, healthcare providers, trainers and other professional service organisations, giving advice and guidance on practical products and services to assist with the health and well-being of people at work.

Deputy Chairperson of the CIPD Shropshire branch and Event organiser, Kelly Mansell, said , “We are delighted with the positive response we have had from both delegates and contributors – we’ve had some lovely comments from people thanking us for hosting such a ‘practical’ Event which has given delegates lots of useful contacts and good ideas to introduce into their own workplaces”.

Kay Heald, CIPD committee member and fellow organiser, commented, “It’s been lovely to see local businesses really engaging with the ideas and themes of the Event and we are looking forward to seeing how they will translate them into making real improvements to the quality of working lives”.

Kay added, “We wanted the Event to appeal to a wide range of business professionals and be practical and down-to-earth – we’ve had loads of requests to run another one, so we think this format has definitely hit the mark!”.

For more information and details of future Branch events visit the Branch Website at https://www.cipd.co.uk/learn/branches/shropshire

