Bluebird Care rated outstanding for its level of care

An award-winning Shropshire Care Company has been rated outstanding for its care services and ‘good’ across the board following a robust inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC, the independent regulator for health and social care in England, visited Bluebird Care, based in Shrewsbury, and recently published its annual report, which praised the company for its care and several unique initiatives. The company has maintained it’s good rating since its last inspection in 2016.

Bluebird Care Director said they were ‘thrilled’ with the rating. “The level of care we offer is what is at the heart of the company and what matters most to us. It’s fantastic that the inspectors found our carers so competent and good at what they do. We could not be more chuffed that the level of care we offer has been rated outstanding.”

Bluebird Care provides individually-tailored at-home care to people living in Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Oswestry and the surrounding areas and was found by inspectors to provide safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care.

Inspectors spoke to staff and customers as part of the inspection of the Shrewsbury and Church Stretton areas and found: “People received support that was exceptionally kind, caring and empowering. People were supported to maintain lifestyles they chose and to identify and achieve their goals in life. People were encouraged to take part in community and charitable events to build social integration and minimise the risk of isolation and loneliness.

“People continued to receive care that was effective and personalised to their individual needs and preferences and were supported by staff members who arrived when expected and who knew them well.

“They were assisted by a staff team who were well supported and had the skills and training to effectively assist people.

“People were supported to have choice and control over their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible. Staff members were aware of current guidance which informed their practice and people’s rights were protected by the staff who supported them.”

Director of Care Shropshire, Claire Flavell, said: “I am really pleased that the report praised the company so highly and in particular, our wonderful care staff. One of the things we pride ourselves on is providing care plans which are tailored to each individual. The report found that customers were treated with “dignity and respect” and were encouraged to maintain their independence as much as they were able to.

“I am immensely proud of our fantastic results. We gained an overall rating of ‘Good’ but were rated ‘Outstanding’ for our caring and the report was very complimentary of our care practices and staff which is everything we could hope for. Through any challenges, our care staff always go the extra mile, coming in on days off and covering extra shifts when needed and standards have not slipped which speaks volumes of the staff we have. I am proud to work with each and every one of our care staff and very proud to work for Bluebird Care.”

