Volvo Car Pool Karaoke a hit at this year’s Oktoberfest

Shropshire premium dealership, Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, exhibited at Oktoberfest and was delighted with the turnout and the funds they raised for charity.

The Shropshire event took place on October 5th – 7th. Volvo Cars Shrewsbury sponsored the event as well as exhibiting a selection of their vehicles. They had the award-winning XC90 and V40 on display for guests to view and get a feel for. The XC90 was specially prepared for the Volvo Car Pool Karaoke, which was a big hit with the crowds.

It was the perfect chance for Volvo Cars Shrewsbury to promote their brand and talk to a different generation of people about the cars.

They are the only Volvo dealership in Shropshire, and owner, Chris Carr, believes it is important for them to contribute to the local community and maintain the dealership’s solid reputation.

Volvo Cars Shrewsbury recently chose a charity to fully sponsor and are now supporting Zachariah’s Fight Against Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. They took donation buckets along to Oktoberfest with the charity’s message ‘Wear Red for Zac’ on display, so they could raise awareness as well as funds for Zac. The team was delighted with the generosity of the crowds and raised £375 for the charity.

Mr Carr says: “Oktoberfest was a great event to fully immerse ourselves in and promote the Volvo brand within our local community as well as raise money for such a wonderful cause.”

