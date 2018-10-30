Hollis Technology expands sales team with new appointment

Hollis Technology, the leading Oswestry-based provider of business support solutions, is expanding its sales operation to meet the growing customer demand for IT and managed print services.

Leon Parkes has joined the company’s sales team and will be responsible for increasing sales of print devices, VoIP telephony and network management services by developing business relationships with new and existing customers.

Leon Parkes is 22 years old with extensive retail experience and joins direct from The British Iron Works Centre. Prior to this he held a number of customer service roles with B&M, one of UK’s fastest growing variety retailers.

According to Mark Bamford, General Manager at Hollis Technology: “We are delighted to welcome Leon to the Hollis team where his enthusiastic approach will play an important role in helping us meet the increasing demand for best of breed business support solutions that enable users to increase productivity and reduce costs.”

