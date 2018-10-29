Shropshire Newborn Photographer voted best in county

LUX Life Magazine has named Catherine Evans Newborn Photography the 2018 Best Newborn Photographer in Shropshire.

In 2016, wedding and lifestyle photographer Catherine Evans launched a new branch of her business complete with a new website and rebrand following specialist training with one of the UK’s leading newborn photography specialists.

Catherine Evans Newborn, of Bishops Castle, has gone from strength to strength and this accolade in the magazine’s Parent and Baby Awards is a fitting endorsement of her work.

LUX Life, is a bimonthly luxury lifestyle magazine that offers readers a glimpse into the world of the glamorous. Spanning the highest net worth individuals from around the world, LUX Life showcases the products, services, attractions and events that will appeal to them. Some of the world’s most internationally renowned brands, individuals and products are highlighted in the magazine.

Lux Life Magazine’s prestigious awards programme include those chosen by public nominations and Catherine was chosen as the winner of her category by voters.

Catherine has been working as a professional photographer for more than 10 years and specialises in rural weddings and locations, photographing the weddings of several sports stars.

With no official qualification required to be a newborn photographer, Catherine takes her work very seriously and sought specialist training herself.

She applied to train with Melanie East, based in Bristol, who holds the Associateship qualification with the Master Photographers’ Association, making her one of the most qualified newborn photographers in the UK.

Melanie’s teaches the art of newborn photography – including how to lull a baby into a deep sleep and how to be posed safely.

Catherine said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be have been given this award by such a specialist luxury magazine as LUX. One of my clients nominated me and then readers voted in the category.

“As there isn’t currently a recognised qualification for newborn photographers, I felt it was vital to get the most professional training experience as possible. There isn’t a more precious thing to work with than a newborn baby. The shoots are recommended within the first 14 days of a baby’s life – after that they start to become too alert and cannot be as easily and safely posed.

“I invested in organic and baby safe blankets, props and toys at my studio in south Shropshire, which is kept at a safe, warm temperature for newborns to be posed in their birthday suits. Being a mum of two myself, I am very understanding about the realities of being a new mum! The idea is you come to my studio for the afternoon, enjoy some tea and biscuits and relax and enjoy as I help your baby get into a deeply relaxed sleep, using all of the tricks I have trained for. I might even be able to share some with you!”

Catherine Buckley, 37, of Shrewsbury, had both maternity bump shots and newborn photos of her first baby Ralph when he was seven days old and recently, Rosie at eight days old. She said: “I trusted her implicitly and was able to really enjoy the session which was one of the first outings with my newborn son. Catherine’s skills, not only as a photographer but also the way she put us all at ease and her total patience were evident. I got a lot from the experience and the photos are priceless for the whole family to enjoy.”

