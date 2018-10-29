Shropshire law firm receives accreditation for cyber security

A Shropshire law firm has received nationally-recognised accreditation for the security of its cyber systems.

Martin-Kaye Solicitors has been accredited with Cyber Essentials by Falanx Cyber Defence – a Government-backed scheme supported by the National Cyber Security Centre.

The initiative encourages companies and organisations to adopt good practice in the way they use technology, and it protects them against a whole range of the most common cyber-attacks.

Martin-Kaye’s Systems and Administration Department Manager, Samantha Azzopardi-Tudor, said: “We’re very proud to have achieved this accreditation and it is a clear indication to our clients and employees that we are committed to preventing cyber-attacks and protecting their personal data.

“As part of the criteria, we are required to show we are committed to using a secure internet connection in all our offices in Telford, Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, and to ensure that all our devices and software are also secure.

“It requires us to control who has access to our data and services, and for us to protect our systems from viruses and other malware, as well as making sure all our devices and software are regularly updated.”

Mrs Azzopardi-Tudor said thanks to the accreditation, Martin-Kaye Solicitors would now be listed in the recognised Government directory of organisations who have been awarded Cyber Essentials status.

“Many companies are now solely working with advisors and professional service providers who have been accredited, so anyone specifically looking to appoint a law firm that meets the very highest standards of cyber security will find us on the list,” she said.

“This recognition assures our clients that we take cyber security seriously, and that we’re continually updating our systems to protect their data at all times.”

Cyber Essentials is a simple but effective scheme that helps to protect companies and organisations against the most common attacks – and it’s particularly important as vulnerability to simple attacks can mark a company out as a target for more in-depth unwanted attention from cyber criminals.

