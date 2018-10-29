Just Credit Union reaches membership milestone

Not-for-profit community bank Just Credit Union has celebrated international credit union day with a notable signing – its 7,000th member.

And the honour goes to Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Karen Farrow, Just Credit Union’s Chief Officer said: “We are delighted to welcome Councillor Richard Overton as our 7,000th member. In many parts of the world membership of your local community credit union is a normal way to save and borrow.

“This is not quite the case in the UK yet, but we are working hard to increase membership across our county and the 7,000th member is definitely something to celebrate.

“People can support their local credit union by saving and borrowing. We use the savings to lend money to local people in an ethical manner and at an affordable rate. The interest charged on loans helps us grow and provides all the administrative support.”

Councillor Overton, who is also Cabinet Member for Housing & Enforcement, said: “Just Credit Union is an ethical savings and loans cooperative who are very active in supporting people who live in my community.

“Improving the financial welfare of people across Shropshire is core to what they do. I am very pleased to become a member and would encourage anyone who lives or works in our county to join them.

“Money saved is circulated in our economy and the interest on loans means they can continue to serve the needs of people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...