Henshalls staff give back to help hospice

Staff from Henshalls Insurance Brokers in Newport and Shrewsbury have been putting their back into a campaign to help the Severn Hospice.

A team of 12 employees volunteered to help with a day of gardening duties at the hospice’s Telford site, and they joined forces with hospice staff to make sure the outdoor areas were looking their best.

And director Dave Williams set himself an even tougher physical challenge in aid of the charity – cycling from London to Paris.

Henshalls director Mark Freeman said: “Every year the team aims to support local causes and organisations that make a real difference in the community, and Severn Hospice is a charity that is close to the hearts of many of our staff.

“We were very pleased to be able to help the hospice team clear the garden and to ensure it was at its best for patients and their families. It was physically quite a tough day, but all our staff were very proud of the results that had been achieved after all the hard work.”

Dave Williams took on the London to Paris challenge with three other Shropshire cycling fans – Dave Cooke, Rich Heath, and Paul Bennett – with the aim of reaching the French capital in three days.

“We set out from the heart of London on day one to complete a 67-mile route over the South Downs to Newhaven, with an overnight stop in Eastbourne,” said Dave. “Day two started with a four-hour ferry trip to Dieppe followed by a 35-mile time trial to Forge-les-Eaux, and day three was just the small matter of a 70-mile trek to reach Paris!

“As a group we always set ourselves an annual cycling challenge, but this will certainly be a tough act to follow. Dave Cooke and Rich Heath are celebrating milestone birthdays this year so we decided to really push ourselves to see how much we could raise for such an important cause.”

The team are aiming to raise £1500 for Severn Hospice, and anyone who would like to support their efforts can visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shrewsbury-mafia

