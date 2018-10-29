Family run business brings bespoke shepherd’s huts to Shropshire

Much Wenlock based tradesmen David Walker and step-son Thomas Ingram have recently launched Kestrel Huts, a family run business building and supplying bespoke shepherd’s huts, handcrafted in Shropshire and designed with you in mind.

Whether it’s a cosy camping pod, outdoor home office or a unique living space for the family, Kestrel Huts pride themselves on taking your thoughts and ideas and turning them into your dream space.

David Walker, one half of Kestrel Huts’ crafting duo, said: “Not only do I get to work with my son Thomas, but I also get to build this fantastic new business with my wife Tracey, daughter-in-law Elizabeth (Thomas’ wife) and son Josh! We work hard to be an approachable, welcoming team and we look forward to welcoming you all into our home for a cup of tea and a chat about your perfect structure.”

Elizabeth Ingram, Communications and Social Media lead for Kestrel Huts, said: “Not only are we excited about the launch of Kestrel Huts, but we’re also looking forward to bringing our new portable bar structure out in 2019 for the festival and summer wedding season – keep your eyes peeled for that!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...